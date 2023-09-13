‘Gold will always shine’: Surge in demand for yellow metal expected for festive season, say experts1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 02:47 PM IST
Gold demand to surge in the next few months due to festive and wedding seasons, despite stagnant prices
Demand for gold is expected to increase for the next two to three months. There is a huge demand for yellow metal during festive periods, primarily driven by customs and traditions. The period from September to December traditionally marks an auspicious time, driven by festive and wedding seasons, boosting gold demand.
