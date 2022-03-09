Gold hovers close to a 19-month high as investors seek out safe havens amid the Ukraine war. Comex gold futures are flat at $2,043 a troy ounce. On Tuesday, prices briefly peaked at $2,076, a record high, before dropping. Gold bars of all sizes are in demand, including smaller 100g bars, German refiner Heraeus Precious Metals, says. That could suggest gold is in demand not just from institutional investors but retail investors too, who prefer smaller denominations. Meanwhile in Europe, investors increasingly think that soaring energy prices mean the European Central Bank is unlikely to raise interest rates any time soon, further boosting gold’s appeal. “There are currently very few reasons that speak against higher gold prices," the refiner says.