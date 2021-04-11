Expecting gold to re-emerge as an investor's haven; Amit Sajeja, Vice President — Research at Motilal Oswal said, "Small Saving Schemes' yield have gone below the inflation as average inflation rate has gone above 6 per cent while the small saving schemes are yielding around 5 to 5.5 per cent. In that case, small saving schemes' investors are looking towards gold as a better option and that is getting visible in the rising consumption of gold in India." Sajeja went on to add that in the last five months, gold imports have gone up drastically and the upcoming marriage season is going to further fule gold demand in India. So, gold price is expected to remain bullish in the next one quarter, even when the international triggers get controlled.

