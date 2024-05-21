Gold's future hinges on Fed rate cuts and dollar weakening, says Emkay report
Gold prices surged due to Middle East tensions and Fed's policy stance, but may face resistance at $2,370-$2,390 levels. Analysts suggest sustained levels depend on US rate cuts and dollar decline.
Gold will be able to sustain at higher levels only if the US Federal Reserve cuts rates and the US dollar starts declining against currency majors, said brokerage house Emkay in a recent note.
