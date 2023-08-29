Gold-silver ratio below 80 suggests white metal to outperform gold; silver price may hit ₹90,000 by December: Analysts2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 02:45 PM IST
The gold-silver ratio is a metric used to understand the relationship between the values of gold and silver. This ratio shows the number of silver ounces required to match the value of one ounce of gold.
The gold-silver ratio has fallen below the 80 level, suggesting that the silver will outperform gold prices going ahead, and will hit the level of ₹90,000 per kg by December 2023, analysts said.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started