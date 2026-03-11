Gold-silver ratio can rise to 70-72 zone, says Tata Mutual Fund: What does it mean for investors?

Gold-silver ratio: After a dramatic start to the year, the gold-silver ratio is entering a new phase. Silver’s blistering rally pushed the gold-silver ratio down to nearly 40 levels rarely seen in recent years, signalling one of the strongest periods of outperformance by the white metal.

Advertisement

But the momentum did not last. A sharp correction in bullion prices toward the end of January hit silver harder than gold, quickly driving the ratio back above 60.

The geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have once again brought back the limelight on the gold and silver prices. The past two weeks of market data suggest that while both metals failed to generate any returns for investors amid rising geopolitical uncertainty, the steeper fall in silver compared to gold has kept the gold-silver ratio at around 56-58 levels.

Since the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran, US spot gold prices have lost 1.4%, and silver prices are down almost 6%.

Gold prices have remained volatile amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, but despite the swings, Tata Mutual Fund has reiterated its positive outlook on the yellow metal, citing supportive fundamentals and persistent global uncertainties.

Advertisement

The fund house believes that any decline in gold prices triggered by a stronger US dollar or a temporary easing of geopolitical tensions should be viewed as an opportunity to accumulate the metal.

Meanwhile, the gold–silver ratio has rebounded to around 56 after earlier falling to multi-year lows, signalling that gold has recently started outperforming silver, according to Tata Mutual Fund.

Looking ahead, the fund house expects the ratio to mean-revert toward the 70–72 range, driven largely by stronger demand for gold as investors seek safe-haven assets amid geopolitical risks and trade tensions.

What is the gold-silver ratio? The gold–silver ratio tells you how many ounces of silver are needed to buy one ounce of gold. In simple terms, it’s a way to compare the relative price of gold and silver.

Advertisement

The gold-silver ratio is derived by dividing the price of one ounce of gold by one ounce of silver. A higher ratio (e.g. 70–80) suggests that gold is expensive compared to silver.

Meanwhile, a lower ratio (e.g. 40–50) signals silver is more expensive compared to gold.

Historically, the 10-year ratio averages close to 80:1. When it drops below 50:1, silver is no longer cheap, suggests an analysis by WhiteOak Capital.

Gold price outlook: Time to buy? During periods of heightened geopolitical stress or financial uncertainty, gold tends to outperform, pushing the ratio higher, Tata Mutual Fund opined. Furthermore, it said that corrections after historic rallies are inevitable, but they do not invalidate the long-term bullish structure of precious metals.

So far in 2026, gold prices have jumped 20%, building on the 70% rise seen last year.

Advertisement

Gold’s role as a monetary hedge remains central in global portfolios, while rising fiscal deficits and de-dollarisation trends support it, suggested the fund house, even as there are signs of dollar strength due to a rise in oil prices and a lower possibility of a US Fed rate cut.

"Investors may look for accumulation on any decline in prices. We still believe that the overall market environment is going to be favourable for a strategic allocation in gold as a long-term investment in a portfolio," it advised.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.

Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.

Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.