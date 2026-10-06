Gold-Silver ratio hits 68: What it means? Should investors switch from gold to silver? Here's what experts suggest

Gold vs silver: The gold-silver ratio, a closely watched indicator in the precious metals market, remained volatile in 2026 as gold and silver prices reacted to shifting geopolitical risks, changing expectations around central bank policy and evolving investor sentiment. On Tuesday, the ratio rose to 68.

The ratio measures the number of ounces of silver needed to buy one ounce of gold. A rising ratio generally means gold is outperforming silver, while a falling ratio indicates that silver is gaining relative strength. Investors often track the indicator to assess the relative valuation of the two metals and identify potential opportunities to rebalance their portfolios.

What does the gold-silver ratio indicate? The gold-silver ratio shows how many ounces of silver are required to purchase one ounce of gold. It is widely used by investors to compare the relative performance and valuation of the two precious metals.

Historically, a rising ratio suggests that gold is outperforming silver, while a declining ratio indicates that silver is strengthening relative to gold. When the ratio moves to elevated levels, investors may interpret it as a sign that silver is relatively undervalued compared with gold. Conversely, a lower ratio can indicate that silver is outperforming and trading at a relative premium.

Gold, silver price today Gold prices eased on Tuesday, pressured by a firmer US dollar and elevated Treasury yields, although losses were limited as expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this month weakened.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,127.87 per ounce by 0620 GMT, while spot silver declined 0.7% to $60.64 an ounce. The US dollar remained firm, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for investors holding other currencies.

Meanwhile, US Treasury yields continued to weigh on sentiment in the precious metals market. The 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields hit 24-year highs on Monday, as negative sentiment persisted across the US bond market.

Gold correction makes staggered investment attractive Gold peaked at approximately US$5,595 an ounce in January 2026 and was trading around US$4,138 an ounce in October, representing a correction of about 26% from its peak.

The correction was attributed largely to higher US Treasury yields and a stronger US dollar rather than a deterioration in gold's structural fundamentals. Central-bank buying, fiscal concerns, geopolitical uncertainty and reserve diversification continue to provide support.

“For investors who missed the earlier rally, current levels offer a significantly better entry point than at the start of the year, while the medium-term outlook continues to be supported by central bank demand, fiscal risks and geopolitical uncertainty,” Tata Mutual Fund said in a note.

Central banks remain a major pillar of the gold market. They purchased 289 tonnes of gold in the second quarter of 2026, while full-year purchases were expected to reach 700-900 tonnes, well above the pre-2022 annual average of around 400-500 tonnes. This means the recent correction does not necessarily signal that gold's long-term investment case has weakened.

Silver has a stronger supply-demand story Silver, meanwhile, offers investors a different set of structural drivers. According to the note, 2026 is on track to become the sixth consecutive year of silver deficits, with demand continuing to exceed available supply.

Industrial demand accounts for the majority of silver consumption and has risen steadily in recent years. China also plays an outsized role in the global silver supply chain, holding about 11% of global reserves and controlling 60-70% of refining capacity.

Tata MF added that China's efforts to tighten control over silver supply chains and prioritise domestic availability could create further constraints in global markets. This gives silver a potentially powerful long-term structural story, although it also comes with greater price volatility.

Should investors switch from gold to silver? The key takeaway is not to completely switch from gold to silver. The investment case presented in the note supports maintaining exposure to both, with investors staggering their purchases rather than attempting to time the market, according to the report.

Gold continues to offer the more defensive precious-metal exposure, backed by central-bank demand, reserve diversification and its role as a hedge against geopolitical and fiscal risks. Silver, on the other hand, provides greater exposure to industrial demand and a tightening supply-demand balance.

For investors who already own gold, the report therefore supports the case for adding silver rather than abandoning gold altogether. Investors who missed the earlier gold rally could also use the correction to build exposure gradually instead of waiting for a perfect entry point.

The note also warned that both metals can experience sharp corrections after rapid rallies.

“One should exercise caution, as rapid price appreciation in gold & silver can be followed by sharp consolidations. Consider all risks before increasing exposure to gold & silver directly or indirectly,” it cautioned.

Meanwhile, Kaveri More, Commodity Technical Analyst at Choice Broking, pointed out that Gold’s correction of more than 26% from its January peak (above $5,600/oz) has made valuations relatively more attractive, with prices now around $4,136/oz.

More suggests investors should avoid trying to identify the exact bottom and instead consider staggered buying over the next few weeks, preferably in 3–4 tranches. At the same time, gold may remain volatile and could see further downside before stabilising, with support seen around $3,950/oz. Investors should therefore maintain a sensible allocation to gold and avoid deploying funds that may be required for short-term expenses, added the expert.

Therefore, the message for investors is relatively clear: don't treat gold and silver as an either-or bet. Gold's structural demand story remains intact after its correction, while silver has a compelling long-term supply-demand backdrop. A staggered allocation across both may offer a more balanced approach than switching completely from gold to silver.