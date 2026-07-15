Gold-Silver ratio rises to 69: Here's what it means for investors. Is it time to buy gold or silver?

Gold-Silver ratio: The gold-silver ratio, one of the most closely watched indicators in the precious metals market, has remained volatile so far in 2026 as gold and silver prices responded to shifting geopolitical risks, central bank expectations and changing investor sentiment. On Tuesday, the ratio rebounded to 69 after falling in May, bringing it close to its long-term historical average.

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The ratio measures how many ounces of silver are required to purchase one ounce of gold. A rising ratio generally indicates that gold is outperforming silver, while a falling ratio suggests silver is strengthening relative to gold. Investors have historically tracked this indicator to assess the relative valuations of the two metals and identify potential investment opportunities.

According to Tata Mutual Fund, the current reading suggests neither metal appears significantly overvalued or undervalued relative to the other.

"A gold-silver ratio of 69 sits close to the long-term historical average, suggesting relative valuations between gold and silver are broadly balanced. Earlier in 2026, the ratio briefly surged above 80, reflecting investor preference for gold amid geopolitical uncertainty and hawkish Fed expectations. It has since normalised as market risks eased," Tata Mutual Fund said.

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The fund house added that the current level does not point to a clear valuation advantage for either precious metal. However, future moves in the ratio will largely depend on global macroeconomic conditions, monetary policy expectations and industrial demand.

What does the gold-silver ratio indicate? The gold-silver ratio is a widely followed indicator that reflects the number of ounces of silver required to buy one ounce of gold. Investors often use it to compare the relative value of the two precious metals and identify opportunities to rebalance their portfolios.

Historically, a rising ratio indicates that gold is outperforming silver, while a declining ratio signals that silver is gaining strength relative to gold. Elevated ratio levels have often been interpreted as silver being relatively undervalued compared with gold, whereas lower ratios suggest silver is outperforming and trading at a relative premium.

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According to Tata Mutual Fund, if concerns surrounding the US Federal Reserve ease and industrial demand improves, silver could outperform gold through further compression in the ratio. On the other hand, if geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty persists, gold is likely to continue leading the precious metals complex.

"At this level, the market is no longer signaling a clear valuation advantage in either metal. However, if Fed concerns ease and industrial demand recovers, silver may outperform gold through further ratio compression. Conversely, if uncertainty persists, gold is likely to maintain its leadership," Tata Mutual Fund said.

Gold, Silver price today Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday after rallying more than 2% in the previous session, as rising crude oil prices fuelled inflation concerns and created uncertainty around the US interest-rate outlook, weighing on the non-yielding precious metal.

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Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,028.13 per ounce, while US gold futures for August delivery declined 0.9% to $4,033.90. Spot silver also slipped 0.6% to $58.29 per ounce.

Gold had surged to $4,100.49 per ounce on Tuesday after rebounding from a two-week low, supported by data showing that US consumer inflation slowed more than expected in June.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose for a third consecutive session after US President Donald Trump reimposed a naval blockade on all Iranian ports and threatened strikes on power plants and bridges unless Tehran resumes negotiations next week. Following the inflation data, traders now see about a 58% probability of a US Federal Reserve rate hike in September, compared with 76% before the CPI report, while markets continue to price in an around 80% chance of a December rate hike, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

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Is it time to buy gold or silver? Despite near-term volatility, Tata Mutual Fund continues to maintain a constructive long-term view on gold.

"We believe uncertainties over the US-Iran peace deal, the US Fed rate dilemma, a stronger dollar and higher yields may keep gold prices in the current range, forming a base for investors to accumulate gold as a long-term investment. While higher probabilities of a Fed rate hike may keep some pressure on gold in the short term, rupee depreciation may cushion the downside for Indian investors. We reiterate our medium-to-long-term outlook as a structural bull market and believe investors may look to accumulate on any decline in prices," the fund house said.

For silver, Tata Mutual Fund believes the metal continues to benefit from its dual role as both a precious and an industrial metal. However, it expects consolidation in the short term due to a weaker global economic outlook, lower solar installations and liquidation of long positions, which have eased supply tightness.

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At the same time, the fund house highlighted that long-term fundamentals remain favourable, supported by rising demand from electronics, artificial intelligence (AI), hardware and the solar sector, along with a projected global supply deficit for the sixth consecutive year. It recommends a staggered investment approach for medium- to long-term investors, considering silver's inherently volatile nature.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.