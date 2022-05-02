Good time to invest in gold this Akshaya Tritiya: Axis Securities

The recent correction in gold prices ahead of Akshaya Tritiya offers investors a good opportunity to buy the precious metal, says Axis Securities. On MCX, gold futures were trading around 1.5% to ₹50,992 per 10 gram, tracking weak global cues. Silver futures were down 1.8% at ₹63,200 per kg. Gold prices are down sharply from March highs of ₹55,600 as traders bet on aggressive rate hike by US Fed. A stronger US dollar has also dimmed the safe-haven appeal of gold.

