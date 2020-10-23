Govt caps stock limit on onion retailers, wholesalers to check prices

To curb onion price rise, the Modi government on 23 October imposed stock holding limit on retail and wholesale traders till 31 December this year to boost the domestic supply of the commodity and provide relief to consumers, the Consumer Affairs Ministry said today.

Now, the retailers can stock onion only up to 2 tonne, whereas wholesale traders are allowed to keep up to 25 tonne, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan said in a press meet.

Leena Nandan said the Central government had to invoke the Essential Commodities (Amendment) law -- which was passed last month in Parliament -- that allows it to regulate perishable commodities in the extraordinary price rise situation.

"The all-India average retail price variation of onions as on 21 October when compared to last year is 22.12 % (from ₹45.33 to ₹55.60 per/kg) and when compared to last 5 years average is 114.96 % (from ₹25.87 to 55.60 per/ kg). Therefore, the prices have increased by over 100% when compared with average of last 5 years and thus the price triggers under EC Act have been reached. Thus, the stock limit on the onions has been imposed with effect from today, which is 25MT for Whole Sellers and 2MT for Retailers for a period up to 31 Dec," a statement from the Consumer Affairs Ministry said.

The statement further said: "In order to moderate the price rise, the government took a pre-emptive step by announcing a ban on onion export on 14 September so as to ensure availability to domestic consumers at reasonable rates, before the expected arrival of Kharif onion."

"Thus the retail price rise was moderated to some extent, but recent reports of heavy rainfall in the onion growing districts of Maharashtra, Karnataka,Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradeshhave created concerns about damage to Kharif crop," it added.

Taking to Twitter, Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal wrote: "To control rising onion prices and curb hoarding, PM @NarendraModi government has taken the third step. Imposed stock limit of 2 tonne on retailers and 25 tonne on wholesalers".

The government order also said that requisite action under the Prevention of Blackmarketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980 would be taken to prevent any hoarding, black marketing of onions by unscrupulous elements.

Onion prices have shot up sharply to over ₹75 per kg in the last few weeks in the wake of damage to standing Kharif crop in producing areas due to heavy rainfall.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via