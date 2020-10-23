Govt caps stock limit on onion retailers, wholesalers to check prices

"The all-India average retail price variation of onions as on 21 October when compared to last year is 22.12 % (from ₹45.33 to ₹55.60 per/kg) and when compared to last 5 years average is 114.96 % (from ₹25.87 to 55.60 per/ kg). Therefore, the prices have increased by over 100% when compared with average of last 5 years and thus the price triggers under EC Act have been reached. Thus, the stock limit on the onions has been imposed with effect from today, which is 25MT for Whole Sellers and 2MT for Retailers for a period up to 31 Dec," a statement from the Consumer Affairs Ministry said.