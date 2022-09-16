Govt cuts base import prices of gold, prices at 6-month lows

“In fast approaching festival season, demand for gold and edible oil is expected to go northward. Due to rise in demand of the precious metal and edible oil, India will have to import these commodities more in comparison to normal days. Hence, government of India's move to cut base import price of gold and some edible oils is aimed at providing relief to the domestic consumers of these commodities. This move is important because nations from where we import edible oil might increase their export price due to demand-supply constraint emerging after the soaring import orders from India," said Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities.