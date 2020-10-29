Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar recently said one lakh tonne of buffer stock of the key kitchen staple is being released by the Central Government to provide relief to people amid the soaring prices of onion .

The Agriculture Minister was speaking to reporters on Wednesday after taking part in a rally in Dharampuri town of Indore district ahead of the 3 November bypolls to 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

"The government has already taken cognisance of the issue of rising prices of onion and its one lakh tonne of buffer stock is being released through NAFED," Tomar said.

"We had imposed a ban on the export of onion from the country well in time and opened routes for its import," the minister said.

Sharad Pawar blames govt for rising onion prices

NCP chief and former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar on Wednesday blamed the central government's policies for the rising prices of onion, and said he would speak to the Centre about the stock limit imposed on the commodity traders.

Referring to Congress's protests on the new farm laws, Tomar accused the opposition party of having double standards.

In its 2019 Lok Sabha poll manifesto, the Congress promised to make trade free of regulations, he said.

The Congress had also said it would encourage inter- state trade, discontinue the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs), give encouragement to contract farming and end the Essential Commodities Act, he said.

"But it was unable to do these things because of pressure from middlemen," the minister claimed.

"The BJP-led government framed new laws for agriculture reforms. Therefore, the Congress is now suffering from stomachache," he added.

The Union minister was in Indore to address a rally in support of the state's water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, who is contesting the bypoll from Sanver Assembly seat here.

Onion price drop by up to ₹10/kg

Meanwhile, on 25 October, wholesale onion prices fell by up to ₹10 per kg in key consuming markets such as Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai with increase in arrival of the perishable commodity after the government imposed stock limits on traders to check hoarding and price rise, government data showed.

Onion prices showed a declining trend even in producing areas. For instance, in Lasalgaon in Maharashtra, Asia's largest wholesale onion market, onion prices dropped by ₹5 per kg to ₹51 per kg in just one day after the government's order on stock limits.

Among consuming markets, government data showed that wholesale onion prices in Chennai declined to ₹66 per kg on October 24 from ₹76 per kg on October 23.

Similarly, the rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Bhopal too fell by ₹5-6 per kg to ₹70 per kg, ₹64 per kg and 40 per kg, respectively, in just one day, the data showed.

