Govt to import 25k tonnes onions, 30k tonnes potatoes amid supply hiccups: Piyush Goyal1 min read . 05:33 PM IST
The ministry of commerce headed by the Consumer Affairs Minister had imposed the ban after a steady rise in onion prices
NEW DELHI : Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that around 7,000 tonnes of onion have already been imported and 25,000 tonnes more are expected to arrive before Diwali.
The ministry of commerce headed by Goyal had imposed the ban after a steady rise in onion prices.
Meanwhile, Goyal also said that 30,000 tonnes of potato will be imported from Bhutan to boost domestic supply and check price rise.
According to reports, the onion crop has been in a vicius cycle of falling and rising prices every alternate year for a decade now.
Goyal on steps to control Food Commodity price spike
Piyush Goyal's statement comes days after Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced that one lakh tonne of buffer stock of the key kitchen staple will be released by the Central Government to provide relief to people amid the soaring prices of onion.
The Agriculture Minister was speaking to reporters after taking part in a rally in Dharampuri town of Indore district ahead of the 3 November bypolls to 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.
"The government has already taken cognisance of the issue of rising prices of onion and its one lakh tonne of buffer stock is being released through NAFED," Tomar said.
"We had imposed a ban on the export of onion from the country well in time and opened routes for its import," the minister said.
Errant rainfall, restricted transportation, and lockdown owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic and unavailability of produce have pushed the prices of vegetables up here hitting the common man hard.
