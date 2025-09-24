Anti-dumping duty could help this maker of Teflon-like plastic—but only slightly
Summary
A proposed anti-dumping duty on Chinese and Russian imports of a high-resistance plastic material may give Gujarat Fluorochemicals a small boost, but rising domestic competition and operational risks could limit the impact.
The Directorate General of Trade Remedies has recommended a five-year anti-dumping duty of $2.8-5.9 per kg on Chinese and Russian imports of a high-performance plastic used in making Teflon’s nonstick cookware.
