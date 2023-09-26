Halt imports of rough diamonds, trade association tells members1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 11:23 PM IST
Members of the trade body has appealed to halt it for two months from 15 October to 15 December this year
Amid plummeting prices of polished diamonds and a slump in exports of polished diamonds from India, major diamond trade bodies have appealed to their members to halt imports of natural round diamonds for two months from 15 October to 15 December this year .
