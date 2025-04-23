Harsh Goenka shares 10-year investing lesson on buying car and gold, says ‘Wives are smarter…’

RPG Enterprises' Chairman Harsh Goenka on Wednesday, April 23, compared buying gold against spending money on other depreciating assets like a car, a phone, or a vacation, according to a social media post on X.

Sharing an example from his personal life, Goenka mentioned how 10 years ago he bought a car worth ₹8 lakh, and at the same time, his wife bought ₹8 lakh worth of gold. Now, the car's value has depreciated over time to ₹1.5 lakh, compared to his wife's gold, which is worth ₹32 lakh.

“10 yrs ago, I bought a car for ₹8 lakh. She bought gold for ₹8 lakh. Today- car’s worth ₹1.5 lakh. Her gold? ₹32 lakh,” said Harsh Goenka in his post.

‘Let’s skip gold’ Goenka also mentioned how he urged his wife to go for a vacation, instead of buying gold worth the same value. His wife, Mala Goenka, responded that a vacation will only last momentarily, compared to gold, which creates generational wealth.

“I said, Let’s skip gold, go on a vacation? She said, Vacation lasts 5 days. Gold lasts 5 generations,” said Goenka in his post on X.

Sharing another incident when the RPG Enterprises Chairman ended up buying a phone for ₹1 lakh, compared to his wife buying gold. The value of the electronic device as dropped to ₹8,000 compared to the gold at ₹2 lakh.

“Moral: Wives are smarter,” said Harsh Goenka in his post on X.

Gold Prices The precious yellow metal crashed on Wednesday's futures commodity market session on the Multi Commodity Exchange after a back-to-back session of gains.

The Gold Futures for the June 2025 contract were trading 2.22 per cent or ₹2,162 lower at ₹95,178 per 10 grams as of 10:34 p.m. (IST), compared to ₹97,340 per 10 grams at the previous market session.

Gold Prices Outlook Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst of Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said that the MCX gold is witnessing a sharp weakness, which signals a short-term trend reversal from its all-time highs. April remains highly volatile for the precious yellow metal, and the futures are expected to range within ₹94,000 to ₹98,000, amid high volatility.

“Gold prices witnessed sharp weakness, declining by ₹1,500 to settle at ₹95,800 on MCX, after hitting an intraday low of ₹94,950. This marks a steep sell-off of nearly ₹2,500 since April 3rd, signaling a possible short-term reversal from recent peak highs,” he said.

“The month of April remains highly volatile, with technical charts showing early signs of trend exhaustion. A rebound in the Dollar Index from 98.4 and comments from Donald Trump hinting at potential tariff resolutions with India, Japan, and China have weighed on gold’s safe-haven premium. As tariff concerns ease, gold is seeing some premium unwinding,” said the commodities expert.

“Looking ahead, gold is expected to trade in a broad range between ₹94,000 to ₹98,000, with elevated volatility likely to persist. Traders are advised to maintain strict risk management, especially in such overstretched market conditions,” said Trivedi.

