Has Fitch's US credit downgrade brightened gold's long-term outlook?4 min read 03 Aug 2023, 04:42 PM IST
Gold prices have remained subdued despite the recent downgrade of the US credit rating by Fitch Ratings. However, experts believe that gold is still poised for gains in the long term, as the downgrade highlights growing debt burdens and fiscal deterioration in the US.
In contrast to expectations, gold prices have been subdued after Fitch Ratings downgraded the US credit rating to 'AA+' from 'AAA' on Tuesday. On Wednesday, gold and silver settled on a weaker note in the international markets. This happened, as experts pointed out because the dollar index jumped to three-week highs and the US 10-year bond yields hit 4.10 per cent, weighing on gold's demand.
