Hedge funds’ commodity bets soar after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

After a decade of distress, energy has become one of the biggest winners on Wall Street, supercharged in the last two weeks by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The S&P 500 energy sector has recently outpaced the broad index by the largest margin on record in data going back three decades, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The energy sector is up 37% so far this year, while the broad index has slid 12%. U.S. crude recently topped $130 a barrel, its highest level since 2008, after briefly dipping below zero two years ago after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

