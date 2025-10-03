Hell hath no fury like a coffee drinker in 2025
Rachel Louise Ensign , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 03 Oct 2025, 04:24 pm IST
Summary
Lots of things are more expensive, but coffee is irreplaceable. So Americans are eating the price hikes—and reserving the right to rant.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Coffee drinkers are steamed.
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story