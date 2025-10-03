Hell hath no fury like a coffee drinker in 2025

Roasted coffee prices at the grocery store are up 22% in the past year, more than any other item tracked by the government. Prices at some coffee shops are going up too. $10 latte, anyone?

Lots of things are more expensive, but coffee isn’t like cereal or chicken. The daily fix is all that’s keeping millions from a throbbing headache and foul mood. So while people may wince at the price, they’re buying it anyway–and reserving the right to rant.

Social media is filled with expletive-laden diatribes from the coffee aisle. One TikTok user posted footage of $17.49 tubs of Folgers at Costco set to the DMX lyric “y’all gon’ make me lose my mind" (The item now sells for $19.49).

The price increases are due to bad weather in the world’s coffee-growing regions and the Trump Administration’s tariffs.

Lawmakers in September introduced bipartisan legislation that would exempt coffee products from tariffs, invoking historical outrage over the price of another beverage staple. “Americans started a revolution over a tax on tea," said Ro Khanna (D., Calif.). “If you drink coffee every morning, how can you not be mad about that?"

Coffee drinkers exemplify a paradox at the heart of the U.S. economy. Consumers feel pessimistic, worried about the job market and inflation. Though they may trade down in some ways—including by making coffee at home—they continue to spend more overall, keeping the economy chugging.

Americans spent $12.7 billion on packaged coffee in the past year, up from $12 billion a year earlier, according to NielsenIQ.

One evening in September, Kyle Updegrove visited a Publix supermarket near his Atlanta-area home after running out of coffee. The 61-year-old usually buys a bag of Honduran whole beans at discounter Aldi, but it was closed.

He scanned the aisle and saw brands like Lavazza, Seattle’s Best Coffee and Dunkin’ all selling for between $10 and $20. “I was flabbergasted," he said.

He found a jar of Café Bustelo instant coffee for $6.89. It was more than palatable the next morning with some sweetener and milk.

One thing that’s not on the table: quitting. “I cannot function without that coffee," said Updegrove, who runs a company that makes custom car accessories.

Modern coffee culture started after World War II, when beans were cheap and consumers started to have more disposable income, said Gavin Fridell, a political science professor at Saint Mary’s University in Canada who has written two books on coffee.

In the past few decades, fancy drinks and bags of beans sourced from around the world gained popularity. Even Walmart’s website sells a roughly two-pound bag of Kopi Luwak coffee, which is made of beans excreted by a civet, for $449. (The process ferments the coffee and can give it a smooth flavor.)

“If you can’t afford more expensive luxuries, you can still consume coffee," Fridell said. “It’s the accessible $8 Frappucino versus that trip to Monaco that you’ll never afford."

Some consumers say they are cutting down on cafe trips and making more coffee at home.

Husband-and-wife Bill Pahutski and Sam Hartman cut their coffee shop dates down to monthly from weekly when the bill for two lattes neared $20 in Los Angeles where they live.

The 29-year-olds mostly make coffee at home using three-pound tubs from Costco, which now cost $24 each.

The couple spent their 20s hunkering down for Covid, then watched prices on everything go up. When Hartman, who works in mergers and acquisitions, saw coffee prices rising again, it added to her gloomy feelings about the economy. “You can’t catch a break," she said.

Midtown Manhattan coffee shop WatchHouse was standing-room-only on a recent Thursday. Investment banker Rick Guha sipped a $5 iced coffee outside with a business contact.

Guha usually drinks coffee at home or in the office, but was intrigued by the expensive Panamanian iced coffee for sale. “I have to come back and get that $40 coffee just to see what it is at some point. Maybe for a birthday," he said, laughing.

Coffee shops are working overtime to assure customers their hands are tied. Joe Coffee in New York e-mailed customers before adding a 1.5% “tariff surcharge" to all items in September, explaining that it just got its own tariff bill for over $66,000 on a shipment of Brazilian coffee. “We hope that it will not be permanent," the note said.

CR Coffee Shop in the New Orleans area raised the price of a cup of drip coffee from $3.35 to $3.65 in late September because of higher wholesale prices. Another 10% increase at the four shops is likely soon, said owner Kevin Pedeaux.

“You’re talking about your main item tripling in cost and then 50% on top of that," Pedeaux said, referring to the new tariff rate on major coffee producer Brazil. “There’s no absorbing that."

Business remains brisk. The store’s $6.75 seasonal drink, a half-green iced latte with Pandan called the Bayou Beast, is selling better than ever.

“They’re rolling their eyes at the price, hemming and hawing about it, but if people drink cold brew, they’re getting their cold brew," said Pedeaux. “I can’t even imagine a world where people would stop drinking coffee."

Write to Rachel Louise Ensign at Rachel.Ensign@wsj.com