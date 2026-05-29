Hitachi Energy India’s shares hit a new 52-week high of ₹38,640 apiece on Friday, and are up almost 8% since it declared robust March quarter (Q4FY26) results. Hitachi also announced an additional ₹2,000 crore in capital expenditure, bringing its cumulative announced capex to ₹4,000 crore.
Hitachi Energy's additional capex excites, but valuations are steep
SummaryHitachi stock trades at a whopping 115 times FY27 estimated earnings, as per Bloomberg data, making it one of the most expensive stocks in the capital goods sector.
Hitachi Energy India’s shares hit a new 52-week high of ₹38,640 apiece on Friday, and are up almost 8% since it declared robust March quarter (Q4FY26) results. Hitachi also announced an additional ₹2,000 crore in capital expenditure, bringing its cumulative announced capex to ₹4,000 crore.
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