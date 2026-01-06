Echoing its earlier clampdown on critical rare earth minerals, China has imposed strict silver export controls, effective 1 January 2026, mandating government approval for an estimated 60-70% of refined silver traded globally.
How China’s silver export controls could turn into strategic concerns for India
SummaryAs silver transitions from commodity to critical mineral, China’s new export-licensing rules could disrupt global supply chains and heighten India’s import dependence.
