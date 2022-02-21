How crypto's blockchain will help in launching digital rupee

“Blockchain is a distributed ledger technology that the RBI can use to launch the digital rupee. However, it implies that the central bank will not have complete control over the currency since blockchain is decentralised in nature. The RBI could explore a centralised or permissioned system of issuing its CBDC. But this also brings up questions of privacy and surveillance as users and usage of such currency can be tracked by authorities, unless the system allows for anonymity or pseudoanonymity," said Sumit Gwalani.