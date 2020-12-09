How oil majors shift billions in profits to island tax havens

The profits generated by those offshore units are enormous, despite their tiny operations. BP’s so-called captive insurer - meaning it serves only other BP entities - had $6.5 billion in cash on hand at the end of 2018 after years of robust annual profits, according to insurance rating agency AM Best Co. The insurer, Jupiter Insurance Ltd, has accounted for as much as 14% of BP’s global annual profits in recent years, according to AM Best figures and BP’s financial statements. Jupiter has six directors but no employees; BP outsources insurance administration to a brokerage located in Guernsey, a tax haven in the UK Channel Islands.