How rising global commodity prices hurt the economy

With the economy charting a course toward recovery following the devastating second wave of covid-19 cases, its susceptibility to external shocks and the fear of a third wave is a matter of concern. In such a scenario, rising international commodity prices have been termed as high systemic risk by RBI in its Financial Stability Report of July 2021. Prices of steel, crude oil, iron ore, copper, aluminium etc., have risen in the domestic and international markets. The central bank wants to be cautious and monitor if the impact of rising WPI is being extended to CPI and act accordingly.