How to invest in gold mutual funds for portfolio diversification and wealth creation as gold hits record highs

Gold mutual funds have emerged as a convenient way for aspiring investors to gain exposure to the precious metal segment. This is particularly significant given the epic bull run gold has experienced over the past year.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Delhi reached a new record today, surpassing the ₹1.18 lakh mark. The closing price on 29 September 2025 was ₹1,18,895.

Furthermore, market professionals expect the current surge in gold prices to continue, driven by ongoing geopolitical issues, including Trump’s tariffs and the Russia-Ukraine war. Gold is no longer considered an inflation hedge.

What are gold mutual funds? Gold mutual funds are investment schemes that pool money from investors to purchase gold exchange-traded funds, i.e., ETFs. These ETFs, in turn, invest in physical gold. Much different from buying physical gold, these mutual funds provide the benefits of liquidity, ease of transactions, and no worries over storage or making charges.

Investors of gold mutual funds earn returns as gold prices fluctuate, with the fund’s Net Asset Value (NAV) reflecting current market prices.

Here are a few essential benefits of gold mutual funds: These mutual funds don’t require an investor to open a new Demat account, unlike gold ETFs. You can invest in gold mutual funds through SIPs or by putting in a lump sum. Gold mutual funds are highly liquid and have a simple redemption process. These are professionally managed funds that track gold prices closely and generate returns. Why invest now when gold hits record highs? Gold futures on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) surged to a lifetime record, crossing ₹1,15,300 per 10 grams today. This rally is primarily fueled by expectations of more US Federal Reserve rate cuts, a weakening dollar and ongoing geopolitical complications.

It is crucial to remember that the US Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds rate by 25 basis points in the recently concluded FOMC meeting on 17 September 2025. These factors holistically support gold’s appeal as a prudent safe-haven asset.

Recent important developments in the gold market Gold rose over 3.9 per cent last week alone, showcasing strong momentum.

Inflation concerns, ongoing wars, and global tensions continue to support demand.

Gold mutual funds benefit from these developments and ongoing price upticks indirectly. How to invest and which funds to choose? To begin investment journeys, investors can:

Complete KYC online with mutual fund houses and after proper due diligence, choose funds based on performance, costs, risk tolerance, and long-term wealth goals.

Consider SIPs for incremental investments and rupee cost averaging, especially when gold prices are at record highs.

Investors can explore gold funds such as ICICI Prudential, Axis, Kotak, SBI, and DSP, among others, as cost-effective, liquid alternatives to physical gold for diversification and wealth creation. 5 steps to ensure that your gold mutual fund investments stay sound: Choose a reputable fund with a good track record and credibility. Discuss with a certified investment advisor for continued guidance. Begin with a small SIP for disciplined investment. Have a long-term vision and don’t get carried away due to the current hype. Monitor gold market trends, NAVs, and price fluctuations regularly.

In conclusion, gold mutual funds offer a prudent, comfortable, and intelligent alternative to owning physical gold. They are best suited for investors seeking peace of mind, portfolio diversification, and protection against inflation amid uncertain economic conditions. With gold prices hovering near historic records, this presents a timely opportunity for cautious investors seeking to participate in the ongoing gold bull market.