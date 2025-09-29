How to invest in gold mutual funds for portfolio diversification and wealth creation as gold hits record highs

Gold mutual funds have emerged as a convenient way for aspiring investors to gain exposure to the precious metal segment. This is particularly significant given the epic bull run gold has experienced over the past year.
The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Delhi reached a new record today, surpassing the ₹1.18 lakh mark. The closing price on 29 September 2025 was ₹1,18,895.
Furthermore, market professionals expect the current surge in gold prices to continue, driven by ongoing geopolitical issues, including Trump’s tariffs and the Russia-Ukraine war. Gold is no longer considered an inflation hedge.
Gold mutual funds are investment schemes that pool money from investors to purchase gold exchange-traded funds, i.e., ETFs. These ETFs, in turn, invest in physical gold. Much different from buying physical gold, these mutual funds provide the benefits of liquidity, ease of transactions, and no worries over storage or making charges.
Investors of gold mutual funds earn returns as gold prices fluctuate, with the fund’s Net Asset Value (NAV) reflecting current market prices.
Gold futures on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) surged to a lifetime record, crossing ₹1,15,300 per 10 grams today. This rally is primarily fueled by expectations of more US Federal Reserve rate cuts, a weakening dollar and ongoing geopolitical complications.
It is crucial to remember that the US Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds rate by 25 basis points in the recently concluded FOMC meeting on 17 September 2025. These factors holistically support gold’s appeal as a prudent safe-haven asset.
In conclusion, gold mutual funds offer a prudent, comfortable, and intelligent alternative to owning physical gold. They are best suited for investors seeking peace of mind, portfolio diversification, and protection against inflation amid uncertain economic conditions. With gold prices hovering near historic records, this presents a timely opportunity for cautious investors seeking to participate in the ongoing gold bull market.
Disclaimer: Investments in gold mutual funds are subject to market risks. Past performance does not guarantee future returns. Investors should carefully assess risks and consult a certified financial advisor before investing.