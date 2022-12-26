Shares of IDFC First Bank Ltd surged more than 3% to ₹54 apiece on the BSE in Monday's early trading session after the bank clarified on the reports of the lender in talks of acquiring assets of Vaya Finserve.

“In this regard, we would like to clarify that the Bank is in discussion with Vaya Finserve for possible buyout of their loan receivables in accordance with Reserve Bank of India Master Direction on Transfer of Loan Exposures Directions, 2021, to meet the Priority Sector Lending (“PSL") requirements of the Bank," IDFC First Bank informed in an exchange filing.

“We would like to clarify that neither the envisaged transaction nor the contents of the news item warrant any disclosure in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“SEBI LODR"). The Bank has and will continue to make disclosures in compliance with our obligations under SEBI LODR," it added.

For the quarter ended September 2022 (Q2 FY23), IDFC First Bank reported a 266% jump in its net profit at ₹556 crore on the back of strong growth in core operating income. The private sector lender had posted a net profit of ₹152 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its core operating income (excluding trading gains) rose by 35 per cent from a year ago to ₹3,947 crore in Q2 of 2022-23 fiscal year. Whereas, net interest income (NII) climbed 32% at ₹3,002 crore, while fee and other income spurted by 44% to ₹945 crore in the September quarter of FY23.

V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director and CEO, IDFC First Bank, had said, “Our profit after tax has grown consistently for the fifth consecutive quarter, reflecting the resilience of our franchise. The bank is confident of sustaining this trend as its new lines of businesses such as cash management, wealth management, FASTag, credit cards have immense potential going forward."

