IEA slightly lifts oil demand outlook, says supply surplus narrowing
Summary
- The International Energy Agency modestly raised its forecast for global oil-demand growth and said improved compliance with output quotas among members of the OPEC+ alliance is reducing a projected supply surplus in the market.
