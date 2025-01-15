IEA trims oil-demand outlook, but still expects stronger growth this year
Summary
- The International Energy Agency slightly lowered this year’s global oil-demand outlook, but said it still expects growth to accelerate on lower prices and an improving economic outlook in developed countries.
