IEA vs OPEC: IEA widens gap with OPEC on crude oil demand projections for 2024; June policy decision eyed
The gap between the IEA and OPEC is now even wider than it was earlier this year, when an analysis by news agency Reuters found that the difference of 1.03 million barrels per day in February was the biggest since at least 2008.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) on May 15 lowered its forecast for 2024 oil demand growth, widening the gap with the oil producer group Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in terms of the expectations for this year's global oil demand outlook. The divide between the IEA and OPEC sends divergent signals about the oil market strength in 2024, according to analysts.
