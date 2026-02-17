IIFL Finance won't go all-out on gold loans next fiscal
Gold loans form the largest share of IIFL Finance’s standalone loan book, which has helped the non-bank lender expand it sharply from about ₹27,508 crore in March 2025 to over ₹49,000 crore as of December.
Mumbai: IIFL Finance Ltd will be conservative in expanding its gold loan book in the next financial year starting 1 April, as founder Nirmal Jain flagged risks to its largest growth driver from evolving regulations after a sharp surge in the prices of the precious metal.