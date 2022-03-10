“The trend of state election results is also acting as a tailwind for the Indian equity market. However, it has the impact of only one day and the main focus of the market will remain on the Russia-Ukraine issue because there are still uncertainties. US inflation numbers will be announced today which is likely to come at a five-decade high and it will act as a critical factor in the upcoming US Fed meeting. Markets are likely to remain volatile till the Fed meeting," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}