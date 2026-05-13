Bestselling author Robert Kiyosaki has once again turned the spotlight on silver, calling it one of the best investments in his portfolio while warning that the global economy could be heading toward a major crash in 2026.

In a recent post on social media, the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author reflected on how he began accumulating silver decades ago and urged investors to think ahead instead of reacting to events after they happen.

“RICH DAD LESSON: The best investors can see the future,” Kiyosaki wrote, adding that he started stacking silver in 1965 when the metal “cost pennies.”

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why is Robert Kiyosaki recommending silver as an investment? ⌵ Robert Kiyosaki recommends silver because he has been accumulating it for decades and it remains one of his strongest performing investments. He believes tangible assets like silver preserve value during inflation and economic instability, and he anticipates a global economic crash in 2026. 2 How has the Indian government's import duty hike affected silver prices? ⌵ India raised import duties on silver to 15% from 6% to curb overseas purchases and ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves. This decision, combined with geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns, contributed to silver prices hitting a 6% upper circuit on the MCX. 3 What factors are driving the current rally in silver prices? ⌵ Silver prices are rising due to several factors including India's increased import duties, ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and sticky US inflation data. These elements are increasing demand for silver as a safe-haven asset. 4 What is Robert Kiyosaki's outlook on the global economy in 2026? ⌵ Robert Kiyosaki warns that the global economy could be heading toward a major crash in 2026. He believes this downturn will be good news for investors who can foresee future trends and position their investments accordingly. 5 How does silver compare to gold as an investment during uncertain economic times? ⌵ While gold is traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset, silver often experiences sharper rallies. This is because silver benefits from both investment demand and its essential use in industrial applications, making it attractive during periods of economic uncertainty.

The investor said silver remains among his strongest-performing investments even in 2026, using his own long-term approach to highlight the importance of spotting trends early and positioning investments ahead of broader economic shifts.

Kiyosaki’s comments come at a time when silver prices have rallied sharply alongside gold, supported by geopolitical tensions, inflation concerns and uncertainty surrounding global economic growth.

The author also raised concerns about the broader economic outlook, warning followers that a major downturn could be approaching.

“In 2026 the global economy is about to crash. That’s good news for those that can see the future. Bad news for the blind,” he said.

Kiyosaki has repeatedly warned about a possible financial crisis over the years and has consistently advocated investments in hard assets such as gold, silver and Bitcoin. According to him, tangible assets tend to preserve value better during periods of inflation, currency weakness and economic instability.

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His latest comments on silver have gained attention because the metal has recently outperformed several other asset classes. While gold traditionally dominates safe-haven investing during uncertain times, silver often witnesses sharper rallies because it benefits from both investment demand and industrial usage.

Silver rate today Silver prices witnessed a sharp rally on Wednesday, 13 May, after India raised import duties on precious metals, while continued concerns over sticky US inflation and escalating tensions in the Middle East kept global bullion markets firmly supported. Gold prices also moved higher alongside silver.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver prices hit the 6% upper circuit at ₹2,95,805 per kg. Gold prices also locked in the 6% upper circuit, touching ₹1,62,648 per 10 grams.

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In the international market, spot silver rose 1% to $87.40 per ounce, tracking gains in gold prices, which continued hovering near record levels. Spot gold stood at $4,713.39 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, while US gold futures for June delivery advanced 0.7% to $4,721.80.

Who is Robert Kiyosaki? Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is a well-known investor, entrepreneur and financial educator best recognised for promoting financial literacy and wealth creation through investing. His book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” first published in 1997, became one of the world’s most popular personal finance books and has sold millions of copies globally.

He is particularly known for favouring assets such as real estate, gold, silver and cryptocurrencies over traditional savings instruments, and frequently shares his views on inflation, debt and global financial markets.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.