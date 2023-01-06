InCred Financial announces public issue of up to ₹350 crore of NCDs1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 09:53 AM IST
- The NCDs issue will open for subscription next week on Monday, January 9, 2023
InCred Financial Services Limited has announced the public issue of Secured, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value ₹1,000 each, amounting to ₹175 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹175 crore, aggregating to a total of ₹350 crore. The Issue will open next week on Monday, January 9, 2023 and is scheduled to close on Friday, January 27, 2023.
