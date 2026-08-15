Independence Day 2026: ₹89 to ₹1,54,500 — gold price rises 1,73,500% in 79 years; here's how

Independence Day 2026: While the whole nation is celebrating the 80th Independence Day today, gold investors will have some extra reason to celebrate. The gold rate in India has delivered more than 1,73,500% returns to gold investors in the last 79 years, as the gold price post-independence has jumped from around ₹89 per 10 gm to ₹1,54,500 per 10 gm in the retail bullion market.

According to gold experts, the bullion metal is an investor's haven when other investments, such as equities and bonds, become risky. They said that the gold price has risen sharply over the last decade due to global economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by Trump's tariffs and geopolitical tensions. In the last decade, the gold price has risen from ₹28,623 per 10 gm to ₹1,54,500, logging a decadal growth of around 450%.

2008 global economic crisis Pointing towards the global uncertainty and its impact on various assets, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, "The importance of gold investment in India was realised after the 2008 global economic slowdown. During the 2008 economic crisis, people in India came to realise that gold is an investor's haven when other investments like equities, bonds, and currencies started nosediving. Until 2008, the gold price was around ₹12,500 per 10 gm, but after that, there was a steep rise in global gold investment. So, gold price today has jumped from ₹12,500 per 10 gm in 2008 to ₹1,54,500 per 10 gm in the retail bullion market — logging around 1150% rise in the last 18 years."

Year Gold price in Rs 1947 89 1956 91 1966 83.75 1976 432 1986 2,140 1996 5,160 2006 8,570 2016 28,623 2026 1,54,500 Source: TaxGuru.In (Gold prices from 1947 to 2016 have been taken from TaxGuru.In)

Gold price rally in India Speaking on the gold price rally and investment pattern over the years, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Gold has been a favourite investment option among Indians, and it was a lucrative and rewarding investment instrument when India became an independent nation on 15th August 1947. The average gold price for the year 1947 is around ₹89 per 10 gm, and today it has peaked up to near ₹1,54,500 per 10 gm in the retail bullion market — delivering around 1,73,500% return post-independence.”

The SEBI-registered expert said that long-term investors have received a whopping percentage return due to the steep rally in precious bullion over the last 10 years. He said that global economic uncertainties such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump's tariffs, and geopolitical tensions, especially the Russia-Ukraine war and the US-Iran war, have fueled uncertainty and driven demand for gold as an investor's haven.

Gold price rises 8,35,000 in 100 years On how much gold prices have risen in the last 100 years, Anuj Gupta said, "In the year 1926, the average price of 10 gm gold was around ₹18.50. The gold rate today is ₹1,54,500 per 10 gm. This means the precious yellow metal has surged around 8,35,000% in the last 100 years.

Gold price today: When to invest in the yellow metal? Pointing towards gold as an investment tool to beat inflation, Anuj Gupta said that gold investors must keep in mind that the precious metal offers at least 9%-10% annual returns if the investment is held for 9-10 years. He said that an investor looking to invest in gold for the long term should buy it at any price, without considering its outlook, as it will deliver 9%-10% per annum over the long term. He advised gold investors to consider options other than physical gold, such as gold ETFs and gold bonds, as they offer additional benefits, like security."

Outlook for gold rate today Highlighting the triggers that are fueling gold price today, Jateen Trivedi, VP — Research, Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities, said, “Gold rates traded higher this week, gaining around 1%, with the rally extending to nearly 2.5% at its peak, supported by softer-than-expected US inflation. US CPI came in at 3.4% versus 3.5% expected, improving sentiment towards bullion and supporting expectations of a more accommodative Fed stance.”

However, Jateen Trivedi said profit booking emerged after the strong rally over the past two weeks, particularly with MCX Gold already up nearly 9.5% in August. The broader trend remains positive, but volatility and profit-booking may persist at higher levels. Technically, ₹1,50,000 has emerged as a key support, while ₹1,56,000 remains the next major resistance.

Important levels for the MCX gold rate today Suggesting gold investors to know the important technical levels, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, “Immediate resistance is placed at ₹1,55,500– ₹1,56,000, followed by the next resistance zone at ₹1,58,000– ₹1,58,600. On the downside, immediate support lies at ₹1,53,300– ₹1,52,700, with the next support at ₹1,50,700– ₹1,50,000; a break below ₹1,50,000 would stall the current rally. With price making consistently higher highs and RSI still not in overbought territory, the broader trend remains firmly bullish, favouring buying on dips.”