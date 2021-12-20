The Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a notification on Monday saying imports of refined palm oil would be allowed until Dec. 31, 2022.
Indian buyers could import 1.5 million tonnes of refined palm oil and 7 million tonnes of CPO in the 2021/22 marketing year that started on Nov. 1, said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil brokerage and consultancy firm.
India fulfils more than two-thirds of edible oil demand through imports, and palm oil accounts for more than 60% of the total imports.
In June, India had allowed imports of refined palm oil for six months.