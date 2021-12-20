India allows refined palm oil imports until Dec 2022

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a notification on Monday saying imports of refined palm oil would be allowed until Dec. 31, 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Indian buyers could import 1.5 million tonnes of refined palm oil and 7 million tonnes of CPO in the 2021/22 marketing year that started on Nov. 1, said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil brokerage and consultancy firm.
India fulfils more than two-thirds of edible oil demand through imports, and palm oil accounts for more than 60% of the total imports.
In June, India had allowed imports of refined palm oil for six months.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India earlier on Monday ordered a year-long suspension of futures trading in key farm commodities as New Delhi struggles to tame food inflation.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!