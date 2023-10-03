India asks producers for 'sensitivity' as oil price hovers near $90
The US and Western allies have urged OPEC to raise output to secure lower energy costs and help the global economy. OPEC producers argue they are acting to maintain market stability and being preemptive
ABU DHABI : India, the world's third-biggest oil importer, on Tuesday urged producers to show "sensitivity" towards consuming countries, hit by prices largely trading above $90 a barrel since Saudi Arabia and Russia decided to extend voluntary cuts to year-end.
