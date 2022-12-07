India bond yields spike after RBI policy, rupee rebounds against US dollar

"The RBI MPC raised repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25% with 5-1 vote. The stance remained focused on withdrawal of accommodation. While this was ours as well market consensus, it seems like we may not be fully done with the rate hiking cycle. The inflation guard continues to remain. Key to now track FOMC outcome in the coming week. Expect bond markets to give up some gains and trade range bound as global growth concerns dominate," said Lakshmi Iyer, CEO- Investment Advisory, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited.

