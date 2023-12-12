India bought Russian oil at $84.2/bbl in October, highest since December 2022: Report
The world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, has emerged as the biggest buyer of seaborne Russian crude as western nations cut purchases after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.
The average price of Russian oil delivered to top buyer India in October rose to $84.20 per barrel, way above the $60 price cap set by the Group of Seven (G-7) nations in December last year, according to a report by news agency Reuters.
