India considering proposal to raise palm oil import tax2 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 12:59 PM IST
India also levies a 12.5% import tax on refined, bleached and deodorized (RBD) palm oil.
India is examining whether there is a need to raise palm oil import taxes, government and trade sources said, as part of efforts by the world's biggest vegetable oil importer to help millions of its farmers reeling from lower oilseed prices.