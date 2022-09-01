India could soon approve sugar exports in two tranches: Report2 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 02:23 PM IST
- Exports by India, which has restricted shipments in the current season, could weigh on global prices, and help swell supplies across Asia
India is set to allow sugar exports in two tranches for the next season beginning in October, as the world's biggest producer of the sweetener tries to balance the interests of its farmers and consumers, government and industry officials told Reuters.