Gold prices in India today rose in tandem with firm global rates. On MCX, gold futures were up 0.4% to ₹50,466 per 10 gram while silver futures jumped 1% to ₹55,816 per kg. On Friday, the Indian government cut import prices some commodities including gold as prices corrected in the world market. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.

India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold. Gold rates in India included 15% import duty and 3% GST.

Physical gold-buying is expected to go up in India ahead of the Dhanteras and Diwali festival. The government cut the base import price on gold to $531 per 10 grams, from $533.

In international markets, gold rates rebounded today from two-month lows as the dollar rally paused. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,648.91 per ounce after falling nearly 3% last week. But firm US bond yields capped gains in the precious metal. The dollar index was flat after hitting a 14-year peak last week. The US dollar and yields have been a key gold in recent months. Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. rates, which increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

Spot silver rose 0.7% to $18.39 per ounce, platinum was 0.3% higher at $901.67 and palladium gained 1.7% to $2,022.60.

“Gold and silver witnessed heavy sell-off last week following downbeat U.S. economic data and strong gains in the dollar index and U.S. bond yields. It was the worst week for both gold in the last two months, and for silver it was the worst week for the first time since September 2021. Gold prices slipped below $1650 per troy ounce last week while silver eased below $18.50 per troy ounce," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

“Gold has support at $1640-1628, while resistance is at $1662-1674. Silver has support at $18.10.-17.80, while resistance is at $18.72-18.95. In rupee terms, gold has support at ₹50,020-49,780, while resistance is at ₹50,410, 51,580. Silver has support at Rs54,750-54,240, while resistance is at ₹55,880–56,450," he added.

Despite the recent price correction in the precious metal, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell by 3.18 tonnes on Friday, their biggest one-day outflow since September 26.

In India, gold prices are down about ₹1,500 from this month's high of ₹52,000 per 10 gram. (With Agency Inputs)