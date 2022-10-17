India cuts base import price of gold. Check prices a week ahead of Diwali2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 12:23 PM IST
- In India, gold prices are down about ₹1,500 from this month's high of ₹52,000 per 10 gram.
Gold prices in India today rose in tandem with firm global rates. On MCX, gold futures were up 0.4% to ₹50,466 per 10 gram while silver futures jumped 1% to ₹55,816 per kg. On Friday, the Indian government cut import prices some commodities including gold as prices corrected in the world market. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.