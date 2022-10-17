India cuts base import price of gold. Check prices a week ahead of Diwali

“Gold and silver witnessed heavy sell-off last week following downbeat U.S. economic data and strong gains in the dollar index and U.S. bond yields. It was the worst week for both gold in the last two months, and for silver it was the worst week for the first time since September 2021. Gold prices slipped below $1650 per troy ounce last week while silver eased below $18.50 per troy ounce," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}