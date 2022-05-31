India cuts base import price of palm oil; raises soyoil price

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India has slashed the base import prices of crude and refined palm oil, while raising the price of crude soyoil, the government said in a statement late on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.

The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.

India, the world's biggest edible oils importer, last week allowed duty free imports 2 million tonnes of soyoil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commodity New price in $ Old price in $

Crude palm oil 1,625 1,703

RBD palm oil 1,733 1,765 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RBD palmolein 1,744 1,771

Gold 597 592 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver 721 687

Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.