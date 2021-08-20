India cuts soyoil, sunflower oil import tax

India is the world's biggest vegetable oil importer and spends an average of $8.5-$10 billion annually on edible oil imports

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: India has cut import taxes on crude and refined soyoil and sunflower oil by 7.5%, according to a government order, as part of efforts to keep a lid on prices.

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: India has cut import taxes on crude and refined soyoil and sunflower oil by 7.5%, according to a government order, as part of efforts to keep a lid on prices.

India is the world's biggest vegetable oil importer and spends an average of $8.5-$10 billion annually on edible oil imports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India is the world's biggest vegetable oil importer and spends an average of $8.5-$10 billion annually on edible oil imports. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}