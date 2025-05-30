India gold demand lags as prices rise, wedding buying cools

By Rajendra Jadhav and Anmol Choubey

(Reuters) - Physical gold demand in India was subdued this week, as an uptick in domestic prices and a winding up of wedding season kept buyers at bay, while premiums slipped in top consumer China.

This week, Indian dealers were offering a discount of up to $31 an ounce over official domestic prices, inclusive of 6% import and 3% sales levies, down from last week's discount of up to $49.

"The wedding season is wrapping up and the monsoon has kicked in, so jewellers are expecting a seasonal dip in demand. That's why they're holding off on making new purchases," said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank.

Domestic gold prices were trading around 94,900 rupees per 10 grams on Friday after hitting a one-month low of 90,890 rupees earlier this month.

In China, bullion changed hands at par to a $15 premium an ounce over the global benchmark spot price, compared with premiums of $16-$30 last week.

"Shanghai Gold Exchange drawdowns have eased to the lows of this year while imports in the last few weeks have been exceptionally high, suggesting the Chinese domestic market may be overstocked just now," said Ross Norman, an independent analyst.

China's total gold imports via Hong Kong nearly tripled month on month in April, hitting their highest level in more than a year, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Monday.

"Gold bullish bets remain predominant on the SHFE despite lower trading volume," said Hugo Pascal, a precious metals trader at InProved.

In Hong Kong, gold was sold at a premium of $0.30 to $1.30, while in Singapore gold traded between at-par prices and a $2.50 premium.

In Japan, bullion was sold at par to a premium of $0.50.