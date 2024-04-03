India PC market to double in 5 years if economy target met: HP's Dasgupta
PC shipments fell 6.6% year-on-year to 13.9 million units in 2023, including all laptop and desktop sales to consumers and enterprises, due to a post-pandemic lull since PCs are not refreshed as frequently as smartphones.
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: India’s personal computers (PC) market of desktops and laptops, which experienced a lull last year due to a post-pandemic sales decline, could double in the next five years if the country's economic targets are met, said Ipsita Dasgupta, senior vice-president and managing director of HP India.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started