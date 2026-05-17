Mint Explainer | Why power prices on Indian exchanges are crashing to zero despite record demand

NEW DELHI: Even as India braces for record electricity demand this summer, power prices on exchanges recently slumped to zero in multiple trading sessions. The sharp fall has highlighted a growing challenge for India’s power sector: managing rising solar generation in the absence of adequate storage capacity.
The trend has implications for renewable energy developers, power distribution companies and grid managers. Mint explains.
Is it common for power prices on exchanges to touch zero?
Power prices on the real-time market (RTM) of the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) hit zero for the first time on 1 May. Prices had earlier fallen close to zero on several occasions over the past year, including on 25 April this year. After 1 May, prices again touched zero on 15 May.
While such instances are still uncommon, the frequency of extremely low prices has increased in recent months. Even when prices have not fallen to zero, they have dropped below ₹1 per unit on multiple occasions.