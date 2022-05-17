Centre relaxes ban on wheat shipments awaiting customs clearance

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The government said that wherever wheat consignments have been handed over to Customs for examination and registered into their systems on or before May 13, such consignments would be allowed for export
The Central Government on Tuesday announced some relaxation to its order dated 13 May on restricting wheat exports. It said that wherever wheat consignments have been handed over to Customs for examination and registered into their systems on or before May 13, such consignments would be allowed for export.
“It has been decided that wherever wheat consignments have been handed over to Customs for examination and have been registered into their systems on or prior to 13.5.2022, such consignments would be allowed to be exported," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.
The Centre has also allowed a wheat consignment headed for Egypt, which was already under loading at the Kandla port. This followed a request by the Egyptian government to permit the wheat cargo being loaded at the Kandla port.
“M/s Mera International India Pvt. Ltd., the company engaged for export of the wheat to Egypt, had also given a representation for completion of loading of 61,500 MT of wheat of which 44,340 MT of wheat had already been loaded and only 17,160 MT was left to be loaded. The government decided to permit the full consignment of 61,500 MT and allowed it to sail from Kandla to Egypt," the statement read.
India, the world's second-largest producer of wheat, had earlier announced it would ban exports without special authorisation from the government in the face of falling production caused primarily by an extreme heatwave.
New Delhi, which had previously pledged to supply wheat to countries once dependent on exports from Ukraine, said it wanted to ensure "food security" for the country's 1.4 billion people.
According to this order, this restriction would not apply in cases where prior commitments have been made by private trade through Letter of Credit as well as in situations where permission is granted by the Government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and on the requests of their governments.
The government said the order served three main purposes: ensure India’s food security and check inflation, it helps other countries facing food deficit, and it maintains India’s reliability as a supplier.
The order also aimed to provide a clear direction to the wheat market to prevent hoarding of wheat supplies.
Wheat prices hit a record high in the European market Monday in the wake of India's decision.